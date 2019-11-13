Predators' Mikael Granlund: Busts slump with goal

Granlund scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Granlund hadn't etched his name on the scoresheet for 12 games entering Tuesday. That long drought may be over, but the Finnish forward has only five points through 18 games this year. A two-time 60-point producer, Granlund has struggled to adjust to the Predators. A 7.9 shooting percentage isn't helping matters, but it's not that much lower than his career 9.7 percent rate. Fantasy owners will have to hope the 27-year-old will build upon Tuesday's success in the next few games.