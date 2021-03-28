Granlund scored a goal on his only shot and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago.
Granlund won't score many easier than his third-period goal, tapping in a Luke Kunin feed on the doorstep to put Nashville ahead 3-1 in the opening minute of the frame. It was the third straight game with a goal for Granlund, who has done so with just four shots on goal during that stretch. The 28-year-old center has 14 points in 31 games and boasts a career-best 16.7 shooting percentage.
