Granlund was removed from the league's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Granlund missed the team's entire training camp and first three games due to the league's protocols, but he could return as early as Friday's game against Dallas. The 28-year-old will still need to be added to the roster from the non-roster injured reserve, but once he's officially back with the team, he's expected to handle a middle-six role. Granlund's status for Friday's game should become clear before puck drop.