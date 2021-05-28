Granlund scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, fired three shots on goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6.

Granlund factored on both of the Predators' second-period tallies. The 29-year-old produced five points, 10 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in six playoff contests. The Finn is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He produced only 62 points in 130 regular-season contests -- a 39-point pace in an 82-game season. He only finished two of his seven seasons in Minnesota with an equal or lesser scoring pace, so it's possible Granlund could use a change of scenery.