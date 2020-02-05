Predators' Mikael Granlund: Comes up clutch

Granlund potted the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

The 27-year-old has posted a goal in four of the last seven games. Granlund has just 19 points, 94 shots and a minus-1 rating through 46 contests, but the recent results show that the Finn is capable of better production. However, he'll be hard-pressed to reach 40 points this year, which would put him in line for a career-worst effort in a full campaign.