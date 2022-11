Granlund notched two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Granlund has been one of the Predators' steadiest players, as he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of 10 games. This was his second two-assist performance of the year. The playmaking center is up to one goal, eight helpers, 18 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-8 rating while working on the top line this year.