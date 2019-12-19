Predators' Mikael Granlund: Could play Thursday
Granlund (lower body) could return to the lineup Thursday against Ottawa, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.
Granlund was on the Predators' top line during morning skate, which was the first sign that he might be an option against the Senators. At this point the 27-year-old Finn can be considered closer to probable than questionable for Thursday's contest, but his status likely won't be confirmed until Nashville takes the ice for pregame warmups.
