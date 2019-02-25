Predators' Mikael Granlund: Dealt to Nashville
The Wild traded Granlund to the Predators in exchange for Kevin Fiala on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
This is a swap of two forwards, but Granlund is the much more refined option at this point in time. Minnesota has seen immediate dividends from its trade with Boston for Ryan Donato -- who has a goal and three helpers since joining the Wild last Thursday -- and that will help mitigate the loss of Granlund, whose hefty $5.275 million AAV contract doesn't expire until after the 2019-20 campaign. Granlund figures to establish greater consistency on the contending club, but there are more mouths to feed on a Nashville squad that won the Presidents' Trophy in 2018.
