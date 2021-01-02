Granlund won't be available for the start of Nashville's training camp due to an immigration issue, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Granlund will have to quarantine for seven days after arriving in Nashville, so he'll have to miss, at a minimum, a large chunk of training camp. The 28-year-old forward, who picked up 17 goals and 30 points in 63 games last campaign, is expected to skate on the Predators' third line this season.