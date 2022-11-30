Granlund produced an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Granlund is starting his 5-on-5 shifts in the attacking zone nearly 70 percent of the time, which is the highest rate of a 12-year career that's been split between the Wild and Predators. Fourteen of his 16 points this season have been assists - which doesn't come as a major surprise since the Finn dropped a career-high 53 assists with Nashville last season -- but fantasy managers relying on Granlund would like to see him pick up the scoring pace a bit.