Predators' Mikael Granlund: Demoted to fourth line

Granlund skated a season-low 13:20 in Thursday's 9-4 blowout loss to the Avalanche, extending his current pointless streak to 11 games.

This is starting to get ugly. Last season, Granlund was coming off two consecutive 60-plus point campaigns when the Preds acquired him from the Wild via trade, and was expected to add some real scoring pop to the Preds' top line. This season, however, he has just four points in 16 games, and was recently shuffled down to the fourth line. Whether the demotion is permanent or not remains to be seen, but for the time being, Granlund should be firmly stashed away on your fantasy bench until he finds a way to right the ship.