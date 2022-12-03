Granlund scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Granlund had the second of the Predators' empty-netters in the win. The 30-year-old is starting to find his scoring touch with three goals and two assists over his last five games. Prior to that stretch, he had a 10-game goalless drought. The forward is at four tallies, 18 points, 35 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances while maintaining a top-line role.