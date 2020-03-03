Play

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Dishes assist in loss

Granlund posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

The helper got Granlund to the 30-point mark for the seventh consecutive year, although he's still on pace for a career-worst output. The Finnish forward has added 126 shots and 24 PIM in 59 contests.

