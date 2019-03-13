Predators' Mikael Granlund: Dishes two helpers on power play

Granlund assisted on both Predators goals in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

The goals came 58 seconds apart late in the third period, and both were scored by Filip Forsberg in an attempt at a comeback. Granlund is beginning to gel with his new teammates, with four points in five games as a Predator. He's up to 53 points in 68 games as a whole, with 20 of those coming with a man advantage.