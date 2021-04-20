Granlund had a pair of assists and two shots with three blocks Monday in a 5-2 win over Chicago.

Granlund figured in on Calle Jarnkrok's go-ahead goal early in the second period and Luke Kunin's insurance tally in the opening minute of the third. It was Granlund's first multi-point game since late January and gave the 28-year-old 18 points on the year.