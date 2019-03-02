Predators' Mikael Granlund: Earns assist in Preds debut

Granlund notched a helped in a 5-3 loss to the Jets on Friday.

The versatile forward welcomed a child at the start of the week and ended the week with 50 points in 64 games between the Wild and Predators this season. He may need some time to adjust to his new environment, but Granlund remains a valuable fantasy play and should help Nashville's 18th-ranked offense of 2.94 goals per game.