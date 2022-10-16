Granlund had a helper on the Predators' lone goal as the Stars pulled away to a 5-1 victory Saturday.

Granlund, an alternate captain, suffered defensively Saturday. The 30-year-old center was credited with an assist on Nino Niederreiter's second-period goal. That was the good part. The bad came against the Stars' top line, which produced eight points. Granlund's unit went up against the trio of Joe Pavelski-Roope Hintz-Jason Robertson and came away with a minus-4 rating.