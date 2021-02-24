Granlund posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Granlund earned the secondary helper on Filip Forsberg's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Granlund hasn't stood out on the scoresheet much -- he has eight points, 30 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in 15 contests. His assist Tuesday was just his second power-play point of the year.