Granlund was credited with a helper Saturday, but the Predators fell to the Flyers 3-1.
Like many of the Predators' top-six forwards, Granlund is struggling defensively. The 30-year-old, top-line center continues to produce offensively with six assists, but he remains goalless and has registered a minus-eight rating over his past five outings.
