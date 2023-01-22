Granlund provided a goal and an assist in Nashville's 5-3 win against Los Angeles on Saturday.
Granlund's assist came while Nashville had the man advantage. He has five goals and 27 points in 46 games this season, including nine power-play points. Granlund was held off the scoresheet in his previous eight games.
