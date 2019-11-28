Play

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Enjoying offensive surge

Granlund had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

Granlund picked up his fourth goal of the season to get the Predators on the board in the second period. He also helped set up Matt Duchene's goal early in the third frame. The 27-year-old got off to a slow start this season, but he's produced a goal and four assists over his last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories