Coach John Hynes said Sunday that Granlund is expected to miss time because of his quarantine, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Granlund is sorting out an immigration issue, and it sounds like he just started his seven-day quarantine Sunday. There's still no clear timeline for his return, and he's not expected to play in Thursday's season opener against the Blue Jackets. That should open a spot on the power play, where Granlund posted six of his 30 points with the Predators last year.