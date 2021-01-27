Granlund scored a goal and added an assist with five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago.

Granlund sent the game into overtime when his howitzer of a one-timer from the left circle tied the game just over 11 minutes into the third period. Granlund later set up Roman Josi's goal in the extra session, giving him three points (two goals, one assist) in the last two games. The 28-year-old is finding his game quickly -- his five shots were a season high -- after missing the first three contests of the year.