Granlund scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Granlund's tally at 16:02 of the third period tied the game at 2-2, forcing overtime. The 29-year-old has four goals and a helper in his last eight outings. For the year, the Finn is up to 16 points (six on the power play), 53 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 36 games. He should be expected to continue in a top-six role with ample power-play time.