Granlund recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win ove the Kraken.

Granlund reached the 30-assist mark as his shot attempt was deflected by Filip Forsberg for Matt Duchene to bury an insurance goal. The 29-year-old Granlund has long been a strong playmaker, but he didn't even get to 20 assists in each of the last two seasons. The Finn has six tallies, 36 points (13 on the power play), 63 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 42 outings this year.