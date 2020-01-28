Predators' Mikael Granlund: Gets Nashville on board
Granlund scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.
Granlund scored five minutes into the opening period to draw Nashville even at 1-1. It was his second goal in this last three games, a positive sign for a player who has been unable to find any consistency with the Predators since being acquired from Minnesota at last year's trade deadline. Granlund sits at nine goals and 17 points in 42 games this season.
