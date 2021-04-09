Granlund scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Granlund gave the Predators a 4-1 lead with his third-period tally. He's scored in consecutive games and now has 10 tallies and 17 points in 37 contests. Five of his goals have come in the last nine contests -- the Finn is heating up as the Predators push for a playoff spot in the Central Division.