Granlund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Granlund posted the secondary assist on Calle Jarnkrok's third-period tally. With three goals and an assist in his last five games, Granlund has played well lately. The 29-year-old center has 15 points, 51 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 28 blocked shots through 33 contests this year.