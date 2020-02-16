Predators' Mikael Granlund: Hot streak continues

Granlund scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Granlund was very quiet over the first three months of the season with just 14 points in his first 35 games, but he's really come alive over the last few weeks with seven goals and two helpers in his last 12 contests. He's also been seeing an impressive amount of ice time, averaging 19:36 over that stretch, playing on the first line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. Granlund makes for a great fantasy play in all formats right now.