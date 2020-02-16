Predators' Mikael Granlund: Hot streak continues
Granlund scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
Granlund was very quiet over the first three months of the season with just 14 points in his first 35 games, but he's really come alive over the last few weeks with seven goals and two helpers in his last 12 contests. He's also been seeing an impressive amount of ice time, averaging 19:36 over that stretch, playing on the first line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. Granlund makes for a great fantasy play in all formats right now.
More News
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two points in Thursday's win•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Comes up clutch•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Gets Nashville on board•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Nets SHG late in third•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Scores PPG in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.