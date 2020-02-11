Predators' Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp in loss
Granlund scored a goal on two shots and blocked a pair of shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
The Finn now has four points in his last four games. For the year, Granlund is at 13 goals, 22 points and 101 shots through 49 contests. He's been better of late with six tallies in his last 10 outings -- he's worth a look while he's running hot.
