Granlund (undisclosed) will make his season debut Friday against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Granlund missed the entirety of training camp and the Predators' first three games of the campaign due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he was able to get a full practice in Thursday, so he should be close to 100 percent Friday. The 28-year-old Finn will skate on Nashville's second line and second power-play unit against Dallas.