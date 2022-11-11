Granlund posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Granlund set up a Ryan Johansen goal in the last minute of the second period. Through five games in November, Granlund has earned four assists as he continues to be steady in a top-line role for the Predators. He's up to 11 points (three on the power play), 24 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-11 rating through 14 contests. The Predators' poor defending as a team has dampened his overall outlook, but Granlund's point production is solid.