Predators' Mikael Granlund: Mired in scoring drought

Granlund extended his current scoring slump to six games in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning, despite seeing a season-high 19:35 in ice time and firing three shots on goal.

Now with just nine points in 27 regular-season games since being acquired him from the Wild via trade last February, it's safe to say Granlund has been a huge disappointment for the Preds, especially following his two consecutive 60-plus point seasons in Minnesota. For now, he will continue to skate in a top-six capacity for the Preds, currently on the second line with Kyle Turris and Rocco Grimaldi, however it might take the return of Matt Duchene (currently out with a lower-body injury) to get Granlund going again. Feel free to stash him on your fantasy bench for the time being.