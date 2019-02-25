Predators' Mikael Granlund: Music City debut on hold

Predators general manager David Poile has not yet decided when Granlund (personal) will make his Predators debut, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Granlund and his fiancee are expecting a child any day, so the Predators' new winger may be delayed in making his much-anticipated debut with Nashville. The 26-year-old brings some needed offense to his new club, scoring 15 goals and posting 49 points in 68 games this season. Following back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday, the Preds are off until Friday which gives Granlund and his family plenty of time to sort out what is undoubtedly a hectic and chaotic situation.