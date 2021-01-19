According to general manager David Poile, Granlund is close to completing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and he could return to practice with the main group this weekend, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes has been postponed "out of an abuncance of caution" related to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and Granlund isn't expected to be available for Friday's matchup with Dallas, but if he's able to get a full practice in Saturday, he could make his season debut Sunday against the Stars. The 28-year-old Finn picked up 17 goals and 30 points in 63 games with Nashville last campaign.