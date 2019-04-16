Predators' Mikael Granlund: Nets game-winner

Granlund scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Granlund had registered only three assists in his previous 14 games before finally breaking the goal drought. He's struggled to adjust to life with the Predators, making it hard to recommend the Finnish forward for fantasy purposes.

