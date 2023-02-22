Granlund tallied a goal in the Predators' 5-4 shootout victory over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Granlund found the back of the net at 7:44 of the third period to give the Predators a 4-2 edge. He's up to seven goals and 31 points in 55 games this season. Over his last 18 games, the 30-year-old has three goals and just six points.