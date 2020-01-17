Predators' Mikael Granlund: Nets SHG late in third

Granlund scored a short-handed goal on his only shot of the night in a 4-2 loss to Anaheim on Thursday.

Granlund's goal had little impact on the game -- it merely rounded out the scoring with just over four minutes left -- but it was his first shorty of the year. The 27-year-old has just two goals in eight January games and has endured multiple lengthy goal droughts in 2019-20. Granlund has just nine goals and 21 points in 56 games since being acquired from Minnesota at last year's trade deadline.