Granlund fired five shots on goal and saw 18:31 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets, but failed to crack the scoresheet for the fifth straight game.

Granlund has just seven points in 14 games this season, centering the Preds' top line between Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson. Overall, Granlund has been a huge disappointment for Preds fans and fantasy owners alike since coming over from Minnesota at the trade deadline two seasons ago. Clearly, the team needs more from their top center if they are going to compete with the top teams in the NHL's Central Division this season.