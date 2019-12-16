Predators' Mikael Granlund: Not ready Monday
Granlund (lower body) is ruled out of Monday's game against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Granlund's injury was revealed when he sat out of Saturday's game against Dallas, and since he can't play Monday, it's unlikely he'll be ready for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, either. The 27-year-old forward has produced 12 points through 28 games, and his absence allows Yakov Trenin to enter the lineup again.
