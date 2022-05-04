Granlund logged two assists, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Granlund helped out on both of Matt Duchene's tallies in the lopsided loss. In his last five appearances, Granlund has a goal and 10 assists. The Finn finished the regular season with a career-best 53 helpers as the playmaker on the Predators' top line.