Granlund logged two assists, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.
Granlund helped out on both of Matt Duchene's tallies in the lopsided loss. In his last five appearances, Granlund has a goal and 10 assists. The Finn finished the regular season with a career-best 53 helpers as the playmaker on the Predators' top line.
More News
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Chases goalie•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two assists in shootout win•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Distributes three helpers•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two points including game-winner•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Distributes two power-play helpers•