Predators' Mikael Granlund: Out of lineup

Grandlund (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Thursday's game against Ottawa, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Grandlund looked like his return was forthcoming during morning skate, but as evidenced by this news, will miss his fourth straight game. Calle Jarnkrok will enter the lineup and is expected to see time on the first power-play unit for the game.