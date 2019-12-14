Play

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Out with lower-body issue

Granlund won't play Saturday against Dallas due to a lower-body injury.

With Granlund on the shelf, the recently recalled Colin Blackwell will draw into the lineup against the Stars. Granlund's considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so he may only be forced to miss a single contest.

