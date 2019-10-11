Predators' Mikael Granlund: Picks up pair of assists

Granlund had two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over Washington.

The 27-year-old assisted on goals by Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene, his first time on the scoresheet since scoring a goal in the season opener. Acquired at last year's trade deadline from Minnesota, Granlund struggled with just one goal in 16 games as a Predator but had been a 20-goal man for the Wild in each of the previous two seasons. If he stays on a line with Forsberg and Duchene, he should be able to turn in a productive offensive season.