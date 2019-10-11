Predators' Mikael Granlund: Picks up pair of assists
Granlund had two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over Washington.
The 27-year-old assisted on goals by Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene, his first time on the scoresheet since scoring a goal in the season opener. Acquired at last year's trade deadline from Minnesota, Granlund struggled with just one goal in 16 games as a Predator but had been a 20-goal man for the Wild in each of the previous two seasons. If he stays on a line with Forsberg and Duchene, he should be able to turn in a productive offensive season.
More News
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Nets game-winner•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Dishes two helpers on power play•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Scores first goal with Preds•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Earns assist in Preds debut•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Will play Friday•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Music City debut on hold•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.