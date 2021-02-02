Granlund scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay. He also provided a pair of hits.

Granlund jammed home a loose puck in front of the net to pull Nashville to within 4-2 at 5:41 of the third period. The 28-year-old was held without a point in the season opener, but has since hit the scoresheet in four of the last five games (three goals, two assists).