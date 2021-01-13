Granlund (not injury related) has been designated as a non-roster player, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Granlund missed the entirety of training camp due to an immigration issue he's still sorting out, so at this point there's no telling when he might be given the green light to make his season debut. Once he's ready to rock, the 28-year-old Finn will likely jump into a top-six role for the Predators.