Granlund registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Granlund had the secondary assist on Luke Kunin's second-period tally. During a five-game point streak, Granlund has amassed two tallies and five helpers. The Finn is at 25 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 47 contests overall.