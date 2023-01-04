Granlund notched two assists and one shot, helping the Predators to a 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Granlund picked up an assist in the first and third periods, with his second helper being on the power play. This performance extends Granlund's point streak to three games, with four points in that span. The Finnish forward has four goals and 24 points on the season.
