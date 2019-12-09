Predators' Mikael Granlund: Practices Monday
Granlund (lower body) missed the Preds' previous two games, but was in attendance for Monday's practice session, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Granlund hasn't been confirmed to return to action against San Jose on Tuesday, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. The Finn notched seven points in his previous nine games prior to getting hurt. Once cleared to play, the 27-year-old should get a look at a top-six role but may face challenges from Kyle Turris and Craig Smith.
