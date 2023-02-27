Granlund logged two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

One of Granlund's helpers came on the power play. The forward has 11 points over his last 12 games, with four of them coming on the power play. For the season, the 31-year-old is up to nine tallies, 27 helpers, 79 shots on net, 56 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 57 appearances.